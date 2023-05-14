RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has resigned from his role with an animal adoption rescue in Wake County after he was accused of poisoning his neighbor’s dogs, according to the organization.
Saturday night, animal shelter Saving Grace NC posted a statement regarding the arrest of James Goldston.
According to the Wake County Sheriff’s office, he and his wife Agnes Goldston were accused of poisoning three of their neighbor’s dogs. They were each charged with three felony counts of cruelty to animals and one count of communicating threats.
In their statement, Saving Grace said Goldston did not have any direct interaction with the rescue’s dogs.
However, it went on to say that he voluntarily resigned to avoid any distraction from the work of the organization.
The statement did not mention Goldston’s wife, Agnes.
Saving Grace’s full statement was as follows:
Thank you for your support and concern for Saving Grace.
Saving Grace is aware of recent news stories regarding accusations of dogs poisoned in Raleigh. We condemn all forms of animal cruelty. Saving Grace will continue to monitor this situation as the investigation continues, additional evidence is brought forward, and the case moves through the criminal justice process.
Although he did not have any direct interaction with the dogs at Saving Grace, James Goldston has voluntarily resigned, effective immediately, to avoid any distraction from the important work of the organization.
We appreciate your support for our work as we continue to serve animals in need.Saving Grace NC