Raleigh man robbed 3 Subway restaurants, including 2 on same day, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged in five robberies or attempted robberies that took place over a three-day period last week, police said.

Curtis Dewayne Wise, 46, of South Wilmington Street in Raleigh is facing charges of common law robbery and attempted common law robbery, according to arrest records.

Wise robbed three Subway restaurants — including two on Saturday, police said in a news release.

The Subway at 234 Fayetteville St. was robbed Thursday and Saturday.

The Subway at 3639 New Bern Ave. was robbed late Saturday morning, according to police.

There were two attempted robberies: Thursday at Tazs Convenient Store at 207 S. Wilmington St. and Saturday at Quality Inn at 2539 S. Saunders St., police said.

Wise was arrested at the Fayetteville Street Subway soon after the robbery on Saturday, according to arrest records.

