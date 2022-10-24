RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county.

Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire just outside his northeast Raleigh neighborhood for at least three years.

“It can occur at 6:30 in the morning and it can occur at 7 at night,” Stansbury said. “I can literally tell you it’s been thousands of gunshots behind our community for years that have gone on.”

But similar concerns have recently climbed to the top of the Wake County commissioners’ to-do list after reports of stray gunfire in Knightdale also coming from unincorporated areas.

Stansbury similarly lives near the line.

“Part of it is outside the city limits in Wake County,” Stansbury said.

While incorporated cities and towns of the county, like Raleigh and Knightdale, already prohibit firing weapons of any kind, unincorporated areas allow it with enough space, that is currently 100 yards.

While Wake County commissioners are looking to up the shooting distance to 300 yards, require backstops and add an overnight restriction, critics of the proposed county ordinance expressed their concerns about how the ordinance would affect law-abiding target, game, or sport shooters.

The Wake County Council will vote on the changes during their Nov. council meeting.

Meanwhile, Stansbury hopes Raleigh City leaders are also a part of the solution to work with neighboring jurisdictions to enforce stray gunfire consequences.

“That’s a reasonable approach to try and balance the needs of gun owners and people who enjoy outdoor practicing with people and businesses that may be nearby,” Stansbury said.