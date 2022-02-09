Raleigh man says woman beat on car, broke window with machete at stoplight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man feels fortunate he was not hurt after he said a woman banged on his car with a machete and broke his window at a stoplight.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Brier Creek Parkway and Highway 70 in Raleigh.

The victim, who asked that CBS 17 not identify him for safety reasons, said he was waiting to turn left at the light — with the median on his left and cars on all three other sides — when he noticed someone get out of the car to his right.

“Started banging on my window and saying, ‘Hey fix this!’” he said, adding that he had never seen the woman before, had not had any incidents leading up to this moment, and had no idea what she was talking about.

The victim said the woman, clearly agitated, continued to bang on his window. Then, things escalated.

“Next thing you know, she pulled the machete out,” he said, noting he recognized the large knife as something he has previously seen at big box stores for the purpose of camping-type activities. The victim reported the woman first banged on his car with the machete in its sheath, then pulled it out of the sheath.

After banging for a few moments, he said, the window broke.

“She pulled the knife into the passenger side and started slashing,” he said.

Boxed in by cars, the victim felt he had no way to drive off. And getting out of the car, he felt, was even more dangerous than being in the car. So he yelled out the only thing he could think of.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll fix it!’” he explained, noting that he still did not know what “it” was.

Seconds later, he reported the woman got back into her car and drove off through a red light. Relieved to be unhurt, he said he drove to the nearest police substation and called officers.

A Raleigh police report for the case showed $4,000 in damage to the car. Police have not provided any specific information about their involvement in the investigation, or any search for a suspect.

For his part, the victim said his experience is a reminder to other drivers to “be aware of your surroundings.”

As for the woman involved?

“If she does need some help, get her some help,” he said.