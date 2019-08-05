Raleigh man sentenced in multi-million dollar embezzlement case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Raleigh man will plead guilty to embezzlement charges after prosecutors say he took a company credit card and used it to fund a “lavish lifestyle.”

Hugh Franklin Johnson, 44, of Raleigh, was said to have taken $5.5 million from a company credit card and used it to make “hundreds of transactions”, prosecutors say.

Johnson’s trial, which took place Monday, is the largest embezzlement trial in Wake County history.

Prosecutors say Johnson worked as a manager at BMG LabTech in Cary, and court documents filed in 2019 accuse him of taking the money between 2012 and 2017.

Among the things prosecutors say Johnson funded were trips to Mexico, stays at the Ritz Carlton in Florida and Trump International in New York, $145,000 at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and big donations to his church.

Johnson pled guilty to six counts of obtaining property by false pretenses in excess of $100,000 and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses under $100,000, according to prosecutors.

A judge sentenced Johnson to two active sentences of a minimum of 70 months and a maximum of 96 months to run consecutively. Johnson was also ordered to pay more than $5.8 million in restitution.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now