Raleigh man sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug trafficking, gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man convicted on federal drug and firearm charges while on probation for selling cocaine will spend 30 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that Keith Lamont Thompson Jr., 27, received a sentence of 360 months on Jan. 14.

A jury convicted him in October of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Raleigh Police obtained a warrant to search his apartment in July 2019 after they said he had cocaine and multiple guns there.

Police said Thompson then ordered a woman to hide the guns and drugs in her car, where they found 90 grams of cocaine and two guns, one of which was reported stolen. At the time, Thompson was on active state probation for selling cocaine.

USDOJ says he was a career offender and subjected to additional sentencing penalties because of his 2014 conviction on robbery and kidnapping charges and his 2018 conviction for possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver.