Raleigh man sentenced to federal prison on firearms conviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old Raleigh man was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday after officers found weapons and ammunition in his bedroom safe in 2019, federal officials said.

Nicholas Travon Edwards was arrested following the search on Dec. 11, 2019.

Raleigh police officers searched his residence, which was listed at the time as being off Poole Road, and located a bedroom safe.

Inside the safe, investigators found:

7.62mm caliber pistol

Two 9mm caliber pistols

A model RF-15 5.56 caliber rifle

A .40 caliber pistol

Two extended magazines containing 60 rounds of ammunition

45 rounds of 45mm ammunition

31 rounds of 9mm ammunition

37 rounds of .40 ammunition

30 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm

A .40 caliber extended magazine

A Glock extended magazine with a 31-round capacity

Nine oxycodone pills

10 plastic bags containing .28 gram of marijuana

80 grams of marijuana

A rifle mount with a light and laser

A scope

Ten 9mm rounds

One of the firearms was stolen, federal officials said.

At the time of his arrest, Edwards was a convicted felon after he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering charges out of Johnston County in November 2017.

Federal officials said Edwards broke into a building in Wendell in June 2017 and stole equipment from Traynor’s Tree Service.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II sentenced Edwards to 72 months in prison for possessing firearms while being a convicted felon.