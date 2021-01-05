Raleigh man sentenced to federal prison on firearms conviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old Raleigh man was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday after officers found weapons and ammunition in his bedroom safe in 2019, federal officials said.
Nicholas Travon Edwards was arrested following the search on Dec. 11, 2019.
Raleigh police officers searched his residence, which was listed at the time as being off Poole Road, and located a bedroom safe.
Inside the safe, investigators found:
- 7.62mm caliber pistol
- Two 9mm caliber pistols
- A model RF-15 5.56 caliber rifle
- A .40 caliber pistol
- Two extended magazines containing 60 rounds of ammunition
- 45 rounds of 45mm ammunition
- 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- 37 rounds of .40 ammunition
- 30 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm
- A .40 caliber extended magazine
- A Glock extended magazine with a 31-round capacity
- Nine oxycodone pills
- 10 plastic bags containing .28 gram of marijuana
- 80 grams of marijuana
- A rifle mount with a light and laser
- A scope
- Ten 9mm rounds
One of the firearms was stolen, federal officials said.
At the time of his arrest, Edwards was a convicted felon after he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering charges out of Johnston County in November 2017.
Federal officials said Edwards broke into a building in Wendell in June 2017 and stole equipment from Traynor’s Tree Service.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II sentenced Edwards to 72 months in prison for possessing firearms while being a convicted felon.
