NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Raleigh man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 1/2 years in prison for making child pornography.

Stephan Grimes, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, in October 2018, the Cary Police Department was investigating a peer-to-peer child pornography distribution on the BitTorrent filesharing network, Easley said.

Police investigators identified an IP address from which they were able to download a torrent file containing a large amount of child pornography. Internet service provider records identified the IP address as belonging to the Raleigh home of Grimes.

Homeland Security agents, Wake County Sheriff’s deputies, and U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant at Grimes’ home on Feb. 20, 2019. Grimes was interviewed and admitted to downloading child pornography, Easley said in a news release.

An on-site forensic review of a computer also revealed multiple sexually-explicit images involving a young girl on a couch in Grimes’ home. Grimes identified the girl by name and initially claimed that she was 18.

Agents noted wall-mounted surveillance cameras in the living room and in the bedroom that appeared to have been used to produce the images. Agents seized a computer, hard drives, and a USB drive.

Officers interviewed the subject of the photographs. She described how Grimes made sexual advances that eventually resulted in them having sex when she was 17, Easley said.

Grimes took sexual photos and recordings despite her being a minor and told her that she could make money through pornography once she was 18.

A full forensic examination of Grimes’ electronic devices uncovered 437 images and five videos of child pornography, Easley said.

While many files appeared to have been collected from the internet, the great majority were of the then-minor victim. Two long videos depicting the sexual abuse of the victim were filmed in December 2018 and January 2019, using the dual wall-mounted cameras in Grimes’ home, Easley said.

Grimes’ ex-wife was sentenced in September 2021 to five years for possession of child pornography.

Authorities said Kellie Michelle Smith pleaded guilty to a single-count of criminal information in June 2021.

Court records and statements made during hearings in October 2018 showed that Cary police were investigating online child-pornography distribution.

As previously reported by CBS 17, Grimes said Smith was present when the photos of the girl were taken. The United States Attorney’s Office said they had photo evidence to show that Smith was involved in some sexual encounters with the girl.