Raleigh man sentenced to prison after messages about young girl lead to hundreds of child porn files

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A 34-year-old man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges will spend 108 months in prison, according to the United State Attorney’s Office Eastern District of North Carolina.

Cameron Hayes, of Raleigh, was sentenced Wednesday on a charge for receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charge back in September of 2020.

According to court documents, in September 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was alerted by the website MeetMe.com that someone with the username beginning with “Jen” was engaging in suspicious activity on the website.

Court documents state that “Jen” had a conversation with another person on the MeetMe platform about receiving child pornography and engaging in sexual conduct with the other person’s 10-year-old niece.

NCMEC determined the IP address was in Raleigh and gave the tip to police.

The records of the IP address showed that it was registered to the wife of Hayes at a house in Raleigh.

Apple Inc. also confirmed that an email associated with the MeetMe account was registered to Hayes.

In January of 2020, members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Raleigh Police Department searched Hayes’ house. Hayes confirmed his email account and told investigators that the chats about the 10-year-old girl were just a fantasy, according to court documents.

Hayes also admitted to “unintentionally seeing child pornography but denied having any on his devices,” court documents state.

The FBI did an on-site preview of various digital items which led to the discovery of several images of child pornography on Hayes’ phone. A full forensic review of the seized items found 875 items and more than 200 videos depicting child abuse material on Hayes’ phone and laptop.

Court documents state some of the files depicted prepubescent children.

This case was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, a national program aimed at ensuring that criminals exploiting children are effectively prosecuted by making full use of all available law enforcement resources at every level.