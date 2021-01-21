Raleigh man shot in hand while driving on US 64, police say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was shot in the hand while driving on U.S. 64 early Thursday in what police said is an “isolated incident,” according to Nashville police.

Just before 1 a.m., Wake County sheriff’s deputies called the Nashville Police Department concerning a shooting that occurred on U.S. 64 west near exit 436 outside Zebulon.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to WakeMed after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators interviewed the three other people in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The other occupants of the vehicle would only say they were at an apartment in Nashville before the shooting occurred.

Investigators then went to WakeMed to interview the shooting victim.

The victim told police a gray Ford F-150 or F-250 truck traveling westbound on U.S. 64 opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times and striking him in the hand.

No one else in the car was hit.

The victim was treated and released from WakeMed.

Nashville police said the victim and three others refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Police called the shooting an “isolated incident” and it remains under investigation.