Raleigh man steals saxophone worth $3,200, pawns it for $400, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old Raleigh man faces a felony larceny charge after police said he stole a saxophone worth $3,199 and pawned it for $400, arrest warrants say.

Kenric Joseph Jerma Brown is charged with stealing a Cannonball T5-BR tenor saxophone from Sam Ash Music on Capital Boulevard on Oct. 15, 2018, warrants say.

Brown then went to a pawn shop less than a mile away on Capital Boulevard and pawned the sax for $400, warrants say.

Brown was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony larceny and one count obtain property by false pretense.

He’s being held under a $10,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now