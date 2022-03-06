RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials said they are currently investigating a domestic dispute in Raleigh that occurred Sunday morning that left one man with stab wounds.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Donovan Place at approximately 9:11 a.m. Sunday to what officers described as a domestic dispute over the phone to CBS 17.

An official said a man is suffering from an injury, though the extent is not known, and police are still working to identify the weapon.

Police also confirmed this is a domestic dispute, but did not know whether the man and woman are married.

Officials remain on-scene and no further information is available at this time.