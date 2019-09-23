Raleigh man threatened to post nude photos of woman on Instagram, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Sunday after he threatened to post nude photos of a woman on social media, according to an arrest warrant.

Jeffrey Thomas Pearson, 27, was arrested at his Raleigh home and charged with extortion and cyberstalking in the case, arrest records said.

The arrest warrant says that on September 20 Pearson threatened to release “nude photographs of (the victim) to the public and people she knows via Instagram.”

The warrant also says the suspect did “electronically communicate to (the victim) repeatedly for the purpose of threatening and harassing.”

Pearson was also charged with assault/physical injury on law enforcement after an incident with a Raleigh police officer during his arrest at his home Sunday, officials said.

During the arrest, Pearson did “headbutt an officer inflicting physical injury, a swollen cheek, on the officer,” a magistrate’s order said.

Pearson was also charged with resisting a police officer after he did not listen “to commands to place hands behind his back,” the order said.

He also was “tensing up and resisting the officer,” according to the order.

