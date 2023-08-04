RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- A Raleigh man is now facing charges after a woman was shot on Glenwood Avenue. Documents showed he was trying to steal marijuana from her before the shooting.

The Raleigh Police Department said they arrested Kevin Lopez, 23, in connection with this incident.

He faces the following charges:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury

Felony discharge weapon into occupied property resulting in serious bodily injury

Felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony attempted obtain property by false pretense

2 counts felony conspiracy

Felony possession of firearm by felon

On Aug. 1, officers said they were called to the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road in reference to a shooting around 5:22 p.m.. The intersection is near Crabtree Valley Mall and the Raleigh Marriott at Crabtree Valley.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 said Lopez tried to cheat the victim out of her marijuana by trying to buy it with fake movie prop money. Documents said it was worth $400.

The documents said said Lopez tried to rob the victim of her marijuana and threatened her with a semi automatic pistol.

Warrants said Lopez conspired with an unknown person to commit the crimes.

Lopez is in jail under a $50,000 secure bond.