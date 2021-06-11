Raleigh man tried to smuggle $4,000 worth of crack into jail in his anus, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man arrested early Friday morning is facing additional charges after he was found to have about $4,000 worth of drugs in his anus, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker announced.

Rashaud Kawaun James Thompson. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Rashaud Kawaun James Thompson, 36, was arrested by Raleigh police Friday and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats in connection with a June 9 domestic violence incident, Baker said.

Baker said Thompson was searched upon being brought into the Wake County Detention Center.

“We require arrestees to kind of squat and cough to make sure there’s nothing in any cavities that we need to know about,” Baker said. “Our detention officers spotted something that appeared to be inside his person.”

Baker said that Thompson refused to surrender the object that was in his “lower body cavity.”

Drugs seized from Thompson’s person (CBS 17)

Deputies got a warrant to search him for contraband.

He was taken to a hospital where an “examination of his person” yielded 20 grams of crack cocaine that was removed from his anus, Baker said.

Thompson’s additional charges are possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and resisting a public officer.

Baker went on to say that the sheriff’s office is working actively to keep drugs and other contraband out of the jail.

“They’re going to that extent, which is pretty extreme,” he said.

Baker added that the department is working to get a body-scanning device for the jail that is akin to something people walk through at security at an airport.

He is trying to get it within the next few months. He said he is sorting out costs and trying to get a grant to pay for it.