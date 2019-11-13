Raleigh man was on top of vehicle traveling on I-40 before being killed, trooper says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man who was hit and killed on I-40 Wednesday night was on top of a car traveling down the interstate before he fell off, the Highway Patrol said.

Derron Torri Stephens, 49, was riding on top of a Chevy Impala that was traveling in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 to close near U.S. 70 west in southern Wake County near Johnston County.

Highway Patrol said Stephens fell off that Impala and was hit and killed.

No charges have been filed as the Highway Patrol has been unable to locate the Impala.

The incident closed down I-40 for a short time late Wednesday but lanes began to open before midnight.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Highway Patrol.

