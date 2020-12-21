Raleigh man who impersonated Army general arrested again for misuse of 911

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man with a history of “making false calls and mischief” was arrested Sunday after he lied about an injured person being in a car during a 911 call, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christian Desgroux on Dec. 20, 2020 (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Christian Desgroux was charged with misuse of 911 and probation violation following his arrest.

Around 8 a.m., the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call was placed reporting a person could be unconscious and injured inside a car on Old Creedmoor Road.

A vehicle was found on scene but no one was inside. Deputies contacted the owner of the vehicle who was OK and did not place the call.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned the 911 call was made from a someone in a vehicle near the car reported in the call.

Deputies identified Desgroux as the person who made the call, although he denied placing the 911 call.

“Last year, Desgroux was sentenced to federal prison, for claiming that he was a federal agent and involved in a shootout with illegal immigrants on Glenwood Avenue. In 2017, Mr. Desgroux caused a commotion at SAS Institute when he landed a helicopter on the campus,” Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said in a release.

Desgroux was booked into the Wake County Detention Center.

Desgroux pleaded guilty in June 2018 to federal charges of pretending to be an Army general while landing a helicopter at SAS headquarters in Cary.

Desgroux is a 60-year-old native of Chile who became a United States citizen in February 2016.