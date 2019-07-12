Raleigh man who impersonated general at SAS sentenced for making false bomb report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man who previously pleaded guilty to impersonating a three-star general faces two and a half years in prison for making a bomb threat, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Christian Desgroux, 59, was pretending to be a United States Federal Officer when he called 911 to report a bomb that he said was contained in a van being operated by illegal immigrants. He said the van was headed to Washington, D.C., according to the release.

Desgroux also falsely stated he was pursuing the vehicle and that people inside the van were shooting at him. The report resulted in 18 Raleigh police officers responding and Glenwood Avenue being shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, the release said.

At the time of the offense, Desgroux was serving a supervised release after pleading guilty to impersonating a military officer and landing a helicopter at SAS in Cary.

Desgroux faces three years of supervised release after his imprisonment, the release said.

