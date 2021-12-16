Raleigh man who pleaded guilty to setting fire at Dollar General during George Floyd protests sentenced to 7 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who pleaded guilty to setting a fire at a downtown Dollar General last year during the protests of George Floyd’s death will spend more than seven years in prison.

A federal judge Thursday also ordered Richard Rubalacava, 27, to pay more than $354,000 in restitution to Dollar General in addition to his 85-month sentence.

Rubalacava pleaded guilty in March to setting fire to the Dollar General Express sore on East Davie Street.

He also was charged with setting a fire inside Budacai, a restaurant on East Martin Street, and admitted to vandalizing the Red Hat building.

CBS 17 dug into his criminal history to find he has been arrested several times by the Raleigh Police department on a variety of charges. His history included failure to appear, drug possession, credit card theft, carrying concealed weapons and trespass.

The sentencing announcement was made by Michael Easley Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The Raleigh Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.