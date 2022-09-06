ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who recruited “money mules” to steal more than $150,000 worth of checks from more than 100 people will spend more than five years in prison, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Carl Edwin Parker Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison and five years of supervised release, and must pay restitution to the State Employees’ Credit Union.

He pleaded guilty last October to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Prosecutors said Parker and his co-conspirators stole checks from people’s mailboxes between May 2019 and April 2020, then altered them to make them payable to people he recruited as “money mules” to deposit the checks.

Parker and his co-conspirators would then withdraw the stolen funds from ATMs, prosecutors said.

Parker had previously been convicted of bank fraud in 2017, the USDOJ said.

His three co-conspirators have all pleaded guilty, were sentenced to between 21 and 63 months in prison, received five years of supervised release and were ordered to pay restitution.