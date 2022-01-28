Raleigh man who was busted with stolen Glock handgun gets 4+ years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who pleaded guilty to having a stolen .45 caliber Glock handgun has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Tevin Darius Young, 31, on Friday received a 57-month sentence for knowingly possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty in September 2021.

Raleigh police arrested Young in October 2019 following a shooting in broad daylight a month earlier near Milburnie Road and Gibney Drive in east Raleigh.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers found Young in possession of the handgun, a 26-round .45 caliber magazine and various other rounds of ammunition during their search of a home.

