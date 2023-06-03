RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man scored a big win this week.

Travis Davis, of Raleigh, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said Davis bought his winning 50X The Cash ticket from Five Points Family Fare on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

When he arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

Officials said he chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they said he took home $427,503.