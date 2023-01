RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man took a chance on a scratch-off ticket, and it paid off — to the tune of $100,000.

Lottery officials on Tuesday identified Armie Riddick as the latest big winner of the 100X The Cash game.

He bought his ticket from the Highway 64 Mart on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

He collected his prize of $71,256 after taxes were withheld.

The 100X The Cash debuted in December and four of the five $2 million prizes and nine $100,000 jackpots have yet to be claimed.