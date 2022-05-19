RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket wound up winning the game’s first $100,000 prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Thursday that Dennis Colasuonno was the first winner of a $100,000 jackpot in the $100 Million Mega Cash game.

Colasuonno bought his lucky $20 ticket at the Sheetz near Louisburg Road in North Raleigh. His take-home amount after taxes were withheld was $71,016, and he collected it Wednesday.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game began this month with four prizes of $2 million and eight of $100,000. There are still three $2 million and seven $100,000 jackpots that have not been claimed.