RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Y Eban of Raleigh tested his luck on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

Eban bought his Super Loteria ticket from the Grewal Mart on Rock Quarry Road.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize and took home $106,876 after taxes were withheld.

Eban is the second big winner of the Super Loteria game, which has six $150,000 top prizes. That leaves four that are unclaimed.