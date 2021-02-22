Raleigh man wins $315k in NC lottery by using family birthday numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man won more than $300,00 in a Cash 5 drawing in the North Carolina Education Lottery after playing family birthdays as numbers, lottery officials said.

Charles Sullivan bought his ticket at Lowes Food along Widewaters Parkway in Knightdale.

For 10 years, Sullivan had been playing numbers selected from family birthdays.

His winning ticket was one of two that split the $631,674 jackpot, giving Sullivan half, or $315,837.

Sullivan told lottery officials he planned to pay off bills and “sit back and relax a little bit.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Sullivan took home $223,458.

The other winner of the jackpot, who bought a ticket online, has not filed a claim as a winner yet, officials said.