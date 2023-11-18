RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is now a few hundred thousand dollars richer after buying a North Carolina Education Lottery ticket online.

Adam Silverman purchased a $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play on the NC Lottery official mobile app. That lucky ticket matched all five numbers in Monday night’s jackpot, netting him a $448,884 win.

Silverman went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday to claim his prize. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $319,831.

The odds of matching the numbers on all the Cash 5 balls are 1 in 962,598.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Cash 5 is one of six games in the state where players have the option of purchasing tickets at a retail location or through online play on the lottery’s website or official mobile app.