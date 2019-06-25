Raleigh man wins nearly $650K in NC Lottery’s Cash 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 75-year-old Raleigh man won nearly $650,000 off a $1 North Carolina Lottery Cash 5 ticket on Sunday.

William Jaworovich said he had trouble believing he won after buying the Quick Pick ticket at the Food Lion on Falls River Avenue.

“I kept checking the ticket just to make sure I was really seeing what I was seeing,” said Jaworovich.

After federal and state withholdings, Jaworovich pocketed $458,287 – which he plans to use to pay off his mortgage and take care of bills.

“I don’t need a fancy car or anything like that,” said Jaworovich. “This will just make life easier. It’ll be nice to spend more time doing the things I like to do. I’m probably going to go golfing right after this!”

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers and through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The jackpot for Tuesday’s Cash 5 drawing is $110,000.

