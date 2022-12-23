CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post.

Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.

Police said Seymore is one of two men seen going to homes in Cary dressed in a safety vest and hard hat. If the residence were found to be unoccupied, they would force entry.

Seymore’s accomplice has also been identified and warrants have been issued with an arrest pending.

Police are still investigating and additional charges are forthcoming. The identity of the accomplice is not being released by police at this time.