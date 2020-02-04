Raleigh man’s in-custody death attributed to irregular heartbeat, autopsy shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The death of a 35-year-old Raleigh man who died after being arrested by police in May is being attributed to a heart condition, an autopsy report shows.

Court records show David Walton was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on May 5 at his home off Lead Mine Road.

At the detention center, Walton, 35, began to suffer from the seizures around 10 p.m. and was later pronounced dead at WakeMed.

The sheriff’s office said medical staff at the detention center rendered aid until first responders arrived.

Walton was in a holding cell after being arrested by the Raleigh Police Department for leaving the scene of a hit and run.

Walton’s autopsy states his death is attributed to a fatal irregular heartbeat likely related to inflammation of unknown origin.

The medical examiner classified Walton’s death as “natural.”

A toxicology report released Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shows Walton only had nicotine and caffeine in his system at the time of his death.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family of Mr. Walton. We hope to find out exactly the cause of his untimely death,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in May.

