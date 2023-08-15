RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local organization that helps area families with food, clothing and shelter is now looking to help people thousands of miles away.

The marching band for the Helping Hand Mission is donating money to relief efforts connected to the Hawaii wildfires.

Wildfires scorched the island of Maui last week, leaving many without a home, so the band decided to swoop into action and came up with the idea to help.

“We’re not able to load up pants and sheets and all that because it’s too far, but money will go a long way in helping,” said Sylvia Wiggins, Director of the Helping Hand Mission.

They are using the money they had been saving to purchase new uniforms and drums this year.

Wiggins believes the money will go a long way in helping those on the island.

“A toy for a child, a stuffed animal. Anywhere this money can go just to help in some way,” said Wiggins.

The mission is hoping the organization’s donation will not only help those on Maui, but also inspire other organizations to help as well.