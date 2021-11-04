Raleigh Market at State Fairgrounds reopens Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the largest flea markets in the southeast, the Raleigh Market at the State Fairgrounds, will reopen on Saturday after a month-long closure due to the North Carolina State Fair.

Hundreds of indoor and outdoor vendors offer a huge variety of items, from antiques to furniture and homemade goods.

Shoppers can also enjoy a range of food trucks, fair food, and farm stands.

The Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Parking and admission are free.