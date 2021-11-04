Raleigh Market at State Fairgrounds reopens Saturday

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the largest flea markets in the southeast, the Raleigh Market at the State Fairgrounds, will reopen on Saturday after a month-long closure due to the North Carolina State Fair.

Hundreds of indoor and outdoor vendors offer a huge variety of items, from antiques to furniture and homemade goods.

Shoppers can also enjoy a range of food trucks, fair food, and farm stands.

The Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Parking and admission are free.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories