Raleigh Marriott worker seriously injured in stabbing on Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A hotel worker suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed on Christmas night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Raleigh Crabtree Mariott hotel, which is across from Crabtree Valley Mall, according to Raleigh police

A man was stabbed while he was in the hotel’s kitchen. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody, but police did not provide any information about that person.

No other details were released by police.

