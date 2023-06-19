RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh may have a new set of rules for nightclubs to follow in the coming weeks.

In November 2021, the city said they received complaints that current regulations for outdoor music were confusing, complicated, and hurt small businesses so they asked the city attorney’s office to review its outdoor music ordinance.

The city also received complaints concerning noise that the city’s current noise

ordinances did not adequately address. The city attorney’s office was asked to include an update to the city’s noise ordinances at the same time it reviewed the outdoor music ordinance.

That work has resulted in the recommendation to approve a new nightclub ordinance scheduled to be presented this week. City staff said they looked at ordinances in other jurisdictions and turned to sound experts to develop a new set of rules. Staff learned that enforcing noise levels coming from outdoor entertainment was complicated because the city uses decibel levels as a metric for enforcement.

City staff has a three-pronged recommendation.

The first is to revise noise ordinances to regulate all sound, including indoor and outdoor amplified entertainment of all kinds, by imposing a “reasonable person” standard and eliminating decibel limits altogether.

The city defines a “reasonable person” standard as “someone of normal and ordinary sensitivities who is within the area of the audibility or perceptibility of the noise or vibration that transmits sounds which disrupt the reasonable conduct of basic human activities, such as conversation, sleep, work, and other such activities.”

The second recommendation from city staff is to repeal the existing amplified entertainment permit ordinance, the regulations governing outdoor music, altogether.

Lastly, council members are being asked to adopt a nightclub ordinance to ensure that nightclubs continue to comply with building code, fire code, and security requirements. The nightclub ordinance no longer regulates noise and all nightclub-related sound is regulated through the new noise ordinance.

The ordinance would require nightclubs to obtain a nightclub permit. The holder of a permit would be required to provide security in their parking lot and to have an operational shunt trip breaker installed that can eliminate the power to all sound-producing devices and lights associated with the sound if needed.

If council wants to approve the proposed nightclub ordinance as presented, July 5 is the earliest it could be voted on. The ordinance shall become effective 60 days later.