Raleigh mayor confident new police chief will be ‘visionary leader that we’re looking for’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor said there have been more than 1,000 responses to the City’s survey about its next police chief.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown announced in late December that she intended to retire on April 1.

However, on March 10, CBS 17 confirmed the City hadn’t begun its search for a replacement for Deck-Brown.

A spokeswoman for the City said Deck-Brown’s official last day will be June 30.

The City posted a survey online, asking a range of questions from what qualifications and leadership tools a police chief should have to what the department as a whole needs to prioritize.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she feels confident about the search.

“We have a great search firm, one of the best in the country working with us,” Baldwin told CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman.

The mayor said the responses to the survey go directly to the search firm.

“We will continue to reach out to residents to, you know, in hopes that they will let the search firm know what their thoughts are, but our search is moving along,” Baldwin said.

The survey also asks what else you’d like the city manager to consider when making this hire.

“I feel very good and confident that we will find that visionary leader that we’re looking for,” Baldwin said.

The survey also takes into account the respondent’s race and gender but replies remain anonymous.

Here’s a link to the survey in English and in Spanish.

Deck-Brown was appointed to lead the Raleigh Police Department in February 2013, capping off a departmental career that began shortly after she graduated from East Carolina University in 1987, according to the City of Raleigh.