Raleigh mayor extends curfew through Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor has extended its curfew through the weekend in the wake of a week of protests across the city.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin acknowledged that this curfew will cause hardships.

“This is not an easy decision,” Baldwin said.

The 10 p.m. curfew will run through Sunday night.

The curfew was in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three nights. Baldwin amended the curfew so it ran from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday.

A total of eight arrests were made in connection with violating the curfew – none on Thursday.

Baldwin said on Sunday morning that she had asked for a state of emergency declaration in case a curfew was needed.

She did not put one in place for Sunday and said she regretted not doing so.

“It’s a regret I will live with,” she said.

Protests descended into chaos on Saturday which left several businesses and other property downtown damaged.

Sunday saw more clashes with police and protesters downtown and at the Executive Manson.

“Centuries of racial discrimination have brought us here,” Baldwin said.

The protests are in the wake of the death of George Floyd while being arrested by police in Minneapolis. Four officers have been charged in his death.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown also spoke Friday morning where she spoke about the destruction on Fayetteville Street and its aftermath.

Deck-Brown blamed the media for not calling 911 amid the violence.

“But just as quickly as you showed, and I’m speaking to our media, just as quickly as you showed a camera and someone breaking a window at North Hills and damaging property, somebody could have picked up a telephone and called 911, too,” the chief of Raleigh police said. “Everybody has a responsibility when they see this type of behavior happening in our city.”

Raleigh officers in riot gear were in downtown Saturday and Sunday during the unrest.

On Sunday, Deck-Brown said she wasn’t willing to put an officer in harm’s way to stop the destruction of property.

The chaos on Saturday followed similar incidents across the country the previous week.