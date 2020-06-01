Raleigh mayor issues 8 p.m. curfew following 2 nights of violence, destruction in downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor has issued a curfew following two nights of violence and destruction in downtown.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the curfew will run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as she has declared a city-wide state of emergency.

“By setting a curfew, my hope is that this will allow our community to pause, collect ourselves, begin to repair the damage, and turn our focus to the important work of finding connection and commonality,” Baldwin said. There are so many people hurting throughout this city, and we need to come together peacefully and as one community.

The mayor issued the following guidelines for the curfew:

Requires individuals to remain at home with the exception of medical emergencies

Restricts travel within the city limits of the City of Raleigh

Does not apply to medical professionals, public safety workers, hospital workers, military personnel, public transportation personnel, public utilities personnel, and journalists

Violators will be charged with a misdemeanor and heavy fine

Will remain in effect until Mayor declares it’s over

Baldwin discussed a curfew during a Sunday morning press conference but did not put one in place until Monday.

Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent in Raleigh with police in riot gear using tear gas to disperse crowds.

On Saturday, stores on Fayetteville Street were looted while dozens of others sustained damage.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said 12 arrests were made during Saturday’s protests.

Raleigh police have not released information on those arrests.

This story will be updated.