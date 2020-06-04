Raleigh mayor keeps curfew for 4th night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor is keeping the city’s curfew in place for a fourth night.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin enacted the curfew on Monday after weekend protests led to violence and destruction across downtown and other parts of the city.

The protests stem from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Four now-former police officers have been charged in his death.

Despite a total of eight arrests being made in connection with the curfew – six on the first night alone – protests amid the curfew were peaceful across the city.

Thursday’s curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“With this change, we hope to allow restaurants and other small businesses throughout the city more time to serve their customers while providing our community more time to engage in a peaceful way. And speaking of our restaurants and small businesses, we feel your pain. We will continue to work with our business alliances to proactively address issues and find ways to support your continued success,” Baldwin said.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown spoke with protesters Wednesday night in downtown.

At 10 p.m., she took questions and told protesters the department would meet with them.

“We hear them but violating the curfew doesn’t fix the issue either and at some point, there’s got to be that effort to make that difference. We have to,” Deck-Brown said.