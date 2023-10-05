RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — October 5 is now officially a day to celebrate soccer in the Raleigh area.

Thursday, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin declared the day North Carolina Courage Day.

It happened at WakeMed Soccer Park — the home of the National Women’s Soccer League’s North Carolina Courage.

The day celebrates the team’s success after they recently won the Challenge Cup and became the champions for the second year in a row.

The team’s success has put a national spotlight on the area.

“We have six of the best women’s soccer players in the world on this team,” Mayor Baldwin said. “Having them all gather today, watching them train, it’s amazing. I have so much respect.”

“What I really appreciate when I watch the young girls who are in the audience who are cheering on their team, it’s inspirational but it’s also aspirational. Because they’re sitting there lookin and going, ‘that could be me,’ and that’s how dreams are started,” she said.

The team is set to take on the San Diego wave at WakeMed Soccer Park this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Mayor Baldwin plans to cheer them on in a new soccer jersey the team gave her.