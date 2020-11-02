Raleigh mayor not considering curfew for election night; protests are planned

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor said she isn’t considering a curfew for Tuesday night as planned protests are scheduled to begin after the polls close.

Religious leaders in the community are asking they remain nonviolent.

“We’re calling for peace and we’re calling for respect. Respect others and respect others’ property,” said Bishop Darnell Dixon of Bible Way Temple.

The City of Raleigh has been preparing for over a month for what’s to come.

“The fact is none of us really know what election day is going to look like, especially election night,” said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

A protest is planned for election night at 8:30.

One flyer says “Hit the Polls & Hit the Streets.”

“At this point, we are not considering a curfew,” said Baldwin.

The mayor said they’re preparing for all scenarios, but she hopes people will protest like they have for decades in Raleigh — without any destruction, vandalism or looting.

“We support people’s rights to protest, that’s their voice, it’s the Constitution. We’re not trying in any way shape or form undermine that. We just want things to be peaceful,” said Baldwin.

Activist Greear Webb said he’s heard a lot of young people will take part in the demonstration Tuesday.

“Protesting isn’t supposed to be peaceful, it is supposed to be disruptive, but is successful and most successful when it’s nonviolent,” said Webb.

Webb said safety should be top priority, but he said voices also need to be heard.

“Protesting has a distinct purpose and for many people voting is their form of protest, and so there really shouldn’t be a debate between the two but an intersection,” said Webb.

CBS 17 reached out to the organizers of Tuesday’s protest and are waiting to hear back.

Raleigh police would not say if the Department is preparting for potential unrest.