Raleigh mayor quits private sector job after reflecting on career amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s mayor quit her non-government job, she announced Monday.
Mary-Ann Baldwin said that she resigned last month from a job she took last year at Barnhill Contracting and wants to “return to my roots,” according to a brief statement.
Baldwin was elected Raleigh mayor in 2019 after having served five terms as a city council member.
Baldwin said that the COVID-19 crisis had her reflect on her career. She took the job with Barnhill in May 2020, according to the company.
Before working for Barnhill, Baldwin worked for eight years as a vice president at Holt Brothers Construction and as executive director of the Holt Brothers Foundation.
She said she hopes to return to her “roots in marketing or in the non-profit sector.”
Here is her full statement about the job resignation:
“During COVID many people have been assessing their careers. I’m no different. Last month, I resigned my business development position at Barnhill and am looking to return to my roots in marketing or in the non-profit sector. While I enjoyed my tenure at Barnhill (and all the wonderful people I met), I am excited to find the next opportunity to make a positive difference.”