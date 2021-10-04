Raleigh mayor quits private sector job after reflecting on career amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s mayor quit her non-government job, she announced Monday.

Mary-Ann Baldwin said that she resigned last month from a job she took last year at Barnhill Contracting and wants to “return to my roots,” according to a brief statement.

Baldwin was elected Raleigh mayor in 2019 after having served five terms as a city council member.

Baldwin said that the COVID-19 crisis had her reflect on her career. She took the job with Barnhill in May 2020, according to the company.

Before working for Barnhill, Baldwin worked for eight years as a vice president at Holt Brothers Construction and as executive director of the Holt Brothers Foundation.

She said she hopes to return to her “roots in marketing or in the non-profit sector.”

Here is her full statement about the job resignation: