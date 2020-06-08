Raleigh’s mayor ends citywide curfew, rescinds protest State of Emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin rescinded the city’s protest State of Emergency and removed the curfew imposed last week, according to a news release from the city.

The release contained a long statement from the mayor, which you can read below:

I would like to share my true appreciation for the people of this great city for abiding by the curfew over the last seven nights. I realize this put additional strain on many in our community, especially our small businesses, who were just getting back to work after months of inactivity due to COVID-19. Choosing to impose a curfew was among the most difficult decisions of my public service career. However, as I review the events of the past week, I am confident it was the right choice. The curfew provided our community the opportunity to pause from the violence and destruction that occurred last weekend, while still allowing important conversations to occur. And while it was a full week of protests and marches, we suffered no injuries, no property damage, and few arrests. The removal of the curfew is not an indication we have solved our challenges. There is still much work to do. All of us, working together, must ensure that racism has no place in our city’s future. We cannot and will not turn the page. Instead, we must remember the tragedies that led to this place – for George Floyd and the countless others who lost their lives to the hands of racism and police violence. This has been a challenging week, but this is our moment. We must take this opportunity to emerge as a new Raleigh. We can be a place of tolerance, understanding, listening, and learning. A city where diversity is an asset, and ignorance will not be tolerated. Thank you for your patience and support as we work to make it through this difficult time together. #WeAreRaleigh” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin

The original decision to enact a curfew last Monday came after two nights of clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters, as well as instances of vandalism and looting in downtown and the North Hills area of the city following protests against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd by police there.

This past weekend and the weekend before couldn’t have been more different. On both May 30 and 31, peaceful protests devolved into violence after law enforcement officers and protesters faced off. Police and Wake County Sheriff’s Office officials said officers released tear gas and threw flashbangs at protesters after they were hit with water bottles and other projectiles. Some protesters said that the officers’ actions were unprovoked.

The original curfew that was put in place on June 1 lasted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Days later, Baldwin pushed the start back to 10 p.m. to allow restaurants to operate longer and for protesters to have more time to clear out of downtown.

Thirty people were arrested by Raleigh police on May 30 and 31 for crimes related to the protests, looting, and vandalism. Six people were arrested the night of June 1 for violating the curfew and one person was arrested that Tuesday night and another on the next night.

No injuries and no property damage was reported during the past week of protests while the curfew was in place. Only a few arrests were made and there were no confrontations between police and protesters.

More headlines from CBS17.com: