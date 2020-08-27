Raleigh mayor sets curfew for Friday and Saturday nights ahead of planned protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Raleigh’s mayor is setting a curfew for Friday and Saturday nights ahead of planned protests, according to a news release.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said a citywide curfew will be in effect from Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. the following morning.

The protests are planned to take place in downtown Raleigh and at the Wake County Courthouse.

“By setting a curfew, it is my hope that we can allow those assembled the opportunity to exercise their right to free speech in a peaceful way, without violence or destruction from opportunists who don’t share the goals of peaceful protesters. We want to create a safe space for all who want to come together while maintaining a sense of civility and accountability. Raleigh is our home and downtown is the heart and the heartbeat of our community,” Baldwin said in a news release.

Baldwin said there are limited exemptions to the curfew. To see the list, click here or call the hotline at 919-996-2999.

The protests are planned to call for justice following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by officers in Wisconsin.

Jacob Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police, which was captured on cellphone video and led to two nights of unrest in the city between Milwaukee and Chicago.

On Wednesday, a white, 17-year-old was arrested after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Blake.