Raleigh mayor to meet with health officials Monday for COVID update, assess mask mandate future

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Discussions Monday could play a key role in determining when Raleigh’s mask requirements might be eased.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told CBS 17 Sunday that she plans to meet Monday with officials from Wake County Public Health to get an update on COVID-19 data. She said the meeting is in hopes of gathering information that might – eventually – help the city make a decision about the future of the mask mandate.

The current masking requirement has been in Raleigh dating back to August 2021, during the surge caused by the delta COVID-19 variant.

In December, Baldwin discussed the possibility of alleviating some of the requirements at certain indoor facilities, but decided against it as cases again spiked because of the omicron variant.

Now, with promising signs in the region in recent weeks when it comes to COVID cases, Baldwin said she requested Monday’s meeting with health officials with the hopes of gathering key information to eventually make what she called “a data-driven decision about when we can relax or remove the mask mandate.”

Baldwin promised to work with the Wake County Board of Commissioners and other area mayors during the process.

It’s not clear when any changes might happen.