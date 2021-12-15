Raleigh middle school confronted with sex video, knife on campus, gun rumor all in 1 day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County middle school had a particularly bad day Wednesday. It started with a false rumor about a gun on campus, then a student was found with a knife. School officials also learned of a video circulating that showed students engaging in sexual activities, district spokesperson Lisa Luten said.

A letter sent to Oberlin Middle School families asked for support in helping students regain focus on learning. The letter sent out Wednesday outlined first that law enforcement was brought in to investigate a report of a gun on campus.

“After this thorough investigation, law enforcement determined these rumors were false. There was no threat to our school community today,” the letter from Principal Briana Pelton said.

There was another incident in which a student reported that another student had a knife. That knife was confiscated, the letter said.

“While at no time were any students threatened or in danger, please take this opportunity to remind your child that bringing anything that could be considered a weapon on school campus is a very serious offense and subject to disciplinary action,” Pelton wrote.

Finally, school officials were made aware that students had been sharing a video that is “sexual in nature,” the letter said.

“The video depicts actions that are deeply concerning.”

Luten said the video shows students engaging in sexual activities.

“If anyone receives a video of this nature, it is their obligation to not open the video file and immediately report it to a trusted adult,” the letter said.