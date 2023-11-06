RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in North Raleigh is expected to be closed for a while after a vehicle hit a power pole and knocked out power in the area.

Police said around 11:26 a.m., an elderly woman “didn’t maintain control of her vehicle” while driving west in the 8100 block of Strickland Road, went onto the right shoulder, and hit the pole. The woman wasn’t injured.

Police said the area would be a “headache for quite some time” as Duke Energy crews are on scene assessing and making repairs. Duke Energy said power should be restored by 2:15 p.m.

Strickland at Falls of Neuse Road is closed because of downed power lines.

No charges have been filed in this wreck.

West Millbrook Middle School dismissed at 1 p.m. on Monday because of the power outage.

School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents will be able to pick up their students for rides out as usual, a message on the school’s website stated.

Parents picking up their students will need to come from the Six Forks Road direction as access from Falls of Neuse Road may still be blocked.

School staff will stay with students at school until arrangements have been made for everyone to get home safely.

All after-school activities are canceled.