RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — East Millbrook Magnet Middle School has returned to a Code Green after being briefly under a Code Red lockdown Thursday morning while law enforcement responded to a potential threat. All students are safe, a message on the school’s website said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the school reported that it had a student in distress who was failing to follow directions, according to Aaron Marcin, the school’s principal.

This presented a safety concern, Marcin said. That’s when the school entered a Code Red lockdown. Police and WCPSS Security responded to the incident and de-escalated the situation.

The school was able to return to Code Green at 10:15 a.m.

“We are proud of the manner in which our staff and students responded to the lockdown. We are also grateful to law enforcement and our security team for their swift response,” Marcin said.