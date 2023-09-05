RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Exchange in Raleigh’s midtown is set to have apartments, food, and office space, but could a heliport be coming there too?

The developer of the $1 billion project, Dewitt Carolinas, is requesting a zoning change to allow a heliport. There will be a public hearing about the request at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Shane Collins lives nearby and said he really like the nearly 40-acre ‘live, work, play’ project; however, a heliport is a different story.

“It just did not seem in character with the neighborhood to have helicopters flying over the neighborhood,” Collins said.

He’s concerned about noise and doesn’t see the need.

“We have an airport, we have buses, we have cars, we have limousines,” Collins said. “I mean put someone in a limousine, I mean that’s pretty nice.”

CBS 17 spoke to multiple other people living in the area. They did not want to go on camera, but said they have no problem with a potential heliport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are six heliports registered in Raleigh; all but one is registered to the government, a hospital or news station.

The Planning Commission recommends the City Council approve the request. Even if the zoning change is approved, that doesn’t mean a heliport is a done deal, but it is one step closer. The owners would need to get a Special Use Permit from the city and follow FAA regulations.

Collins said his main concern isn’t a heliport at The Exchange, but more heliports in the city.

“If you allow one, what’s to stop other developers from offering helicopter pads on top of their buildings,” he said.

CBS 17 reached out to Dewitt Carolinas to learn more about the request and is waiting to hear back. The company is also requesting three other changes, including how far bars and nightclubs have to be from the road.

The City Council meeting is at 7 p.m.