Raleigh military veteran finds new opportunity as he works to fulfill holiday orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The crunch is on to get packages delivered on time before Christmas. For retail giant Amazon, it’s one of the busiest times of the year.

There are so many people working behind the scenes to make it happen, including Harrison Warren, who works at the new fulfillment center in Raleigh.

“So, I’m really the one that gets your item from our huge warehouse and then makes sure that item is carefully placed in a box and sent down the line,” he explained.

The 27-year-old U.S. Army veteran was at a crossroads at the beginning of the year.

Warren was out of work for six months.

“It was crazy! We were literally working in the middle of the week. I was a field manager at an acquisition company. And in the middle of the week the bank shut us down,” said Warren.

In May, he packed his bags and moved from California to Raleigh.

“I was extremely worried. I was like ‘how am I going to pay rent? How am i going to feed myself’,” he said.

Then on his Indeed job feed, he came across an opportunity to work at Amazon. It’s a company he said is focused on hiring military veterans.

“I was like ‘I need to get back to work and find something that’s not only a job, but a career’,” Warren explained.

“I know a lot of people at Amazon that I work with who had lost their job when I lost my job. So, it was unique for us to share our stories together,” he said.

Warren said he’s already working on the next chapter in his life.

“Right now, I’m studying to become a network engineer. My current schedule allows a lot of time to study at home. So, when I get my CCNA certification, I’ll go ahead and reapply through Amazon to be a network engineer,” he said.