RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A hair braiding business says they can no longer operate out of North Carolina.



Emily Bowman founded her mobile hair braiding business, Braidbabes, 3 years ago with the goal of bringing hair braiding services to customers.

She says was excited to expand her Nashville-based business to Raleigh last July, then she got a memo from the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Arts.

“The board of cosmetology does not allow mobile salon services and since they require a license for natural hair styling which we fall under, according to their rules, then we cannot provide any mobile services,” Bowman said.

According to state law, all cosmetic art services must be performed in a business with a state salon license, and by people with a cosmetic art license that relates to the service being provided.

Because Bowman’s business is mobile, she doesn’t have a physical location, and she doesn’t require her hair braiders to be licensed.

“We typically find the braiders that are just like the braider in the friend group. They actually don’t have any background in hair,” said Bowman. “It would be very, very hard to recruit an entire team if we had to say ‘oh now go to school for four months and spend $2,000.’ I don’t think we could go between having a business in these states.”

It’s not the first-time hair salons have asked to allow mobile operations.

Just last year state representative James Gailliard of Nash County sponsored a bill that would allow for mobile hair salons and barbershops. Right now, that bill is still sitting in a committee.

“In North Carolina, we can groom a pet but we can’t groom a person and I’m an animal lover and I’m glad we can groom pets mobile but we certainly should be able to do with that with people as well.”

Gaillard says he doesn’t see the bill passing just yet, but he plans to bring it back up in the short session.

The founder of Braidbabes says they’re now allowing certified Raleigh salon owners to partner with them so their clients are still taken care of.